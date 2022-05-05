James Harden Says 76ers Will 'Take Care of Business' and Win vs. Heat in Philly

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

James Harden doesn't seem particularly worried about the Philadelphia 76ers' two-game deficit against the Miami Heat.

Harden expressed confidence that the Sixers will head back to Philadelphia and take the next two games after Wednesday's 119-103 loss in Miami.

“For the most part, we are still a confident group and we’ll go home and do what we’re supposed to do,” Harden told reporters. “In the playoffs, the series doesn’t start until the road team wins. We didn’t get one of the first two, but we’ll go home and take care of business and be back for Game 5.”

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.