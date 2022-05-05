Steelers GM Rejects Concerns over Kenny Pickett's Hand Size: 'We Look at the Results'

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the heels of his final draft as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kevin Colbert downplayed concerns about quarterback Kenny Pickett's hand size.

According to ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith, Colbert suggested that the tape meant far more to him than the measurements: "Honestly, I never paid attention to that. We look at the results. We watch Kenny play in our environment. ... Can he throw the football? Absolutely. Did he have an excessive fumble rate? No, he didn't. We just judge it on how he played."

At the University of Pittsburgh's pro day in March, Pickett's hand measured 8⅝ inches, which means he will have smaller hands than any notable starting or backup quarterback in the NFL this season.

Despite that, the Steelers invested heavily in Pickett, making him the first and only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft at No. 20 overall.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.