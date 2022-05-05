X

    Doc Rivers Criticized for James Harden, 76ers' Lackluster Game 2 Showing vs. Heat

    Doric SamMay 5, 2022

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers once again had a subpar performance against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday at FTX Arena.

    As the Sixers trudged their way to a 119-103 loss to fall to a 2-0 series deficit, many were vocally critical of head coach Doc Rivers for his handling of the game.

    Isaac K. Lee @IsaacKLee

    Doc Rivers trick y’all man, he just shouting around doing nothing

    Overtime @overtime

    Bro just violating Doc Rivers 😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/BamonteAdebayo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BamonteAdebayo</a> <a href="https://t.co/2FEYNP5CuH">pic.twitter.com/2FEYNP5CuH</a>

    MarkJonesESPN @MarkJonesESPN

    <a href="https://twitter.com/KendrickPerkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KendrickPerkins</a>..brah..I know you ride hard for Doc Rivers..especially because he used to call the first play of most games for you in Boston👌🏽😂🏀Respect. <br>But my Dade County Goons on 8th St..all the way to Liberty City ready to set off that 💨 smoke detector.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a>

    The Big OG said SIXERS IN 4! GUARANTEED! STAMPED! @OHGEENiCK

    Miami + The Refs + Doc Rivers vs the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Noah Terranova (The Coach Titan) @TerranovaNoah

    Yes Doc Rivers does challenge his players. He challenges them by making the game more difficult because of his coaching

    Noah Terranova (The Coach Titan) @TerranovaNoah

    Tobias Harris at the 5. Doc Rivers needs to get his CDL, I’m SICK of this

    The Sixers wasted a 34-point performance by rising guard Tyrese Maxey. The 21-year-old was Philadelphia's only bright spot as he continued fighting until finally getting pulled in the fourth quarter. Tobias Harris had 21 points, and James Harden had 20 points with nine assists, but both of them shot poorly against Miami's defense.

    Harden was not impervious to the wrath of social media as his disappearing act in the postseason continued. He's scored under 25 points in 12 straight playoff games.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Right now Tyrese Maxey looks like more of a "max" player than the guy wearing the James Harden jersey.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    $60M+ for James Harden five years from now when he's 37 is a horrifying thought. Better hope those reports that he'll take less than a max deal are true.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

    James Harden wouldn't have been as open to joining a super team in BKN if he felt he was still capable of carrying a team as he did in HOU. He pursued a partnership with Joel Embiid when the Nets were asking too much of him. He knew Father Time was creeping. Happens to everybody.

    Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports

    First "overrated" chant of the series, for James Harden

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    Thinking about giving James Harden $270M in 2022 is wild behavior

    kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia

    James Harden is a third option at this point in his career. He needs to be in a Chris Paul type role for a team. He’s pass first, teams shouldn’t even be defending him to score anymore. He’s looking to facilitate.

    While playing without star center Joel Embiid has certainly been a challenge, the Sixers roster is good enough to put up more of a fight against the Heat. But as Rivers continues making questionable decisions and Harden continues to struggle, Philadelphia won't have much of a chance in this series.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.