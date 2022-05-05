Doc Rivers Criticized for James Harden, 76ers' Lackluster Game 2 Showing vs. Heat

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers once again had a subpar performance against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday at FTX Arena.

As the Sixers trudged their way to a 119-103 loss to fall to a 2-0 series deficit, many were vocally critical of head coach Doc Rivers for his handling of the game.

The Sixers wasted a 34-point performance by rising guard Tyrese Maxey. The 21-year-old was Philadelphia's only bright spot as he continued fighting until finally getting pulled in the fourth quarter. Tobias Harris had 21 points, and James Harden had 20 points with nine assists, but both of them shot poorly against Miami's defense.

Harden was not impervious to the wrath of social media as his disappearing act in the postseason continued. He's scored under 25 points in 12 straight playoff games.

While playing without star center Joel Embiid has certainly been a challenge, the Sixers roster is good enough to put up more of a fight against the Heat. But as Rivers continues making questionable decisions and Harden continues to struggle, Philadelphia won't have much of a chance in this series.