Lakers Rumors: Raptors Asst. Adrian Griffin Requested for HC Interview

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified another candidate in their ongoing search for their next head coach.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that Los Angeles has requested an interview with Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin. He joins Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as two known candidates so far for the opening.

Griffin has spent the last four seasons as an assistant under Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, joining his staff when Nurse was first hired in Toronto in 2018. Together, they helped lead the franchise to its first championship by defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Prior to his run in Toronto, Griffin spent time as an assistant coach with the Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder. He also played nine seasons in the NBA for five different teams.

Los Angeles fired head coach Frank Vogel after a disappointing 33-49 finish this season. Vogel, who had led the team to a championship in his first year at the helm, was saddled with a veteran-laden roster that dealt with injuries and chemistry issues.

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both missed significant time throughout the year because of various ailments. Point guard Russell Westbrook, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, looked out of place as he failed to produce at the rate he's been known for throughout his career.

Despite the woes of this past season, Los Angeles is still expecting to be a title contender next year. Because of this, the franchise will not rush its process in finding the right person to lead the team.

"Expect the Lakers management to take a patient, diligent approach to this coaching search," Charania said.