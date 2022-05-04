X

    Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner Ejected After Exchange During Foreign-Substance Check

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 4, 2022

    AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected from his team's road game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday after just one inning following some heated comments before and during a foreign-substance check.

    As Bally Sports Arizona noted, Bumgarner didn't appear to get tossed because of a foreign substance.

    Madison Bumgarner has been ejected. Lots happening here. 🧐 <a href="https://t.co/SGl0tZIQZM">pic.twitter.com/SGl0tZIQZM</a>

    It appears Bumgarner was ejected for something that was said, and not for what was on his hand. <a href="https://t.co/g7TldjHHLs">pic.twitter.com/g7TldjHHLs</a>

    Bumgarner allowed a leadoff home run to Jon Berti before retiring the next three batters on flyouts. 

    Corbin Martin came on for Bumgarner in relief.

    As multiple analysts noted, the check didn't seem particularly thorough, with the umpire appearing to look at Bumgarner's face rather than his hand.

    Watching the video, it doesn't appear that the umpire even looked at Bumgarner's hand. Don't know if MadBum was griping about calls during the inning and the umpire had it out for him, but this sure looks like he was trying to provoke Bumgarner and succeeded.

    Bumgarner has been ejected after the 1st inning. The umpire gave him an odd hand check where he didn’t look at his hands, just stared at him and then they had words. I’m guessing it was something he said, not the something on the hand but no word yet.

    It was unclear what Bumgarner was mad about specifically before getting ejected by first-base umpire Dan Bellino.

    Tough to see what Madison Bumgarner was angry about, maybe about not getting a strike call or two in the first inning, and he lit into the umpire checking his hand and glove at the end of the inning. He was quickly tossed by 1B ump Dan Bellino.

    Per Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic, this was just the second ejection of Bumgarner's career.   

    The first time occurred when he was with the San Francisco Giants in 2018, although Bumgarner was already out of the game before the ejection.

    Bellino was the home plate umpire for Bumgarner's first start following that ejection, and the strike zone was apparently a bit tight that day.

    Plate umpire Dan Bellino offering a glass of freshly squeezed to Madison Bumgarner, one start after Bum got ejected while walking off the mound. <a href="https://t.co/cS1Lx7x6H1">pic.twitter.com/cS1Lx7x6H1</a>

    Inning appeared over but plate umpire Dan Bellino ruled a foul tip that grazed dirt before Posey caught it. And now Bellino squeezes Bumgarner again on ball 4. <a href="https://t.co/sd7L2w9Qak">pic.twitter.com/sd7L2w9Qak</a>

    In Bumgarner's last start, home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak threw him out after a rather contentious night of arguments about his strike zone.<br><br>Dan Bellino's strike zone is way worse tonight. But Bumgarner still isn't in top form.

    Bumgarner entered Wednesday on a roll, posting a 1.17 ERA in five starts.

