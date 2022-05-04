Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner Ejected After Exchange During Foreign-Substance Check

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected from his team's road game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday after just one inning following some heated comments before and during a foreign-substance check.

As Bally Sports Arizona noted, Bumgarner didn't appear to get tossed because of a foreign substance.

Bumgarner allowed a leadoff home run to Jon Berti before retiring the next three batters on flyouts.

Corbin Martin came on for Bumgarner in relief.

As multiple analysts noted, the check didn't seem particularly thorough, with the umpire appearing to look at Bumgarner's face rather than his hand.

It was unclear what Bumgarner was mad about specifically before getting ejected by first-base umpire Dan Bellino.

Per Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic, this was just the second ejection of Bumgarner's career.

The first time occurred when he was with the San Francisco Giants in 2018, although Bumgarner was already out of the game before the ejection.

Bellino was the home plate umpire for Bumgarner's first start following that ejection, and the strike zone was apparently a bit tight that day.

Bumgarner entered Wednesday on a roll, posting a 1.17 ERA in five starts.