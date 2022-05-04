Heat Rumors: Kyle Lowry 'Itching' to Return from Injury; Miami Exercising Caution

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is reportedly "itching to get back on the court" after being sidelined since Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series because of a hamstring injury.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Wednesday the Heat are "exercising caution" until they feel confident there's limited risk of a significant setback once he rejoins the lineup.

Miami scored a 106-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of its second-round matchup on Monday. The Sixers were without MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who's recovering from an orbital fracture and mild concussion suffered against the Toronto Raptors last week.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday that Lowry's return wouldn't be linked in any way to how the series with Philly is trending.

"We're not basing any of these decisions on whether we're winning or losing," Spoelstra told reporters. "This is what we think is best right now."

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night. The series could continue as long as May 15, which is the date for a potential Game 7.

Miami has split ball-handling responsibilities in Lowry's absence. Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro are among the players who've guided the offense, and center Bam Adebayo is also getting his fair share of assists on some inside-out offensive sets.

Lowry accepted more of a pass-first role in his first season with the Heat. His scoring average (13.4) and field-goal attempts (10.0) hit their lowest points since the 2012-13 season with the Raptors.

Those statistical dips didn't lessen his overall impact. He ranked tied for 32nd among all NBA players in FiveThirtyEight's WAR metric thanks to positive ratings at both ends of the floor.

While Spoelstra said the series' status won't impact their decision-making on Lowry's availability, building an advantage over the Sixers would at minimum give them the option to remain extra cautious given the setback-laden nature of hamstring pulls.

Making sure the six-time All-Star is able to stay on the floor for the long haul once he makes his return will be critical to Miami's championship chase.