Ja Morant Told Steph Curry 'We Gonna Have Some Fun' After Grizzlies Beat Warriors

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

He who laughs last, laughs best, and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was the one left smiling after his team's 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Warriors took Game 1, after which Morant said Stephen Curry approached he and Grizzlies teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. to say the series is "gonna be a battle" and that "we're gonna have some fun," per The Athletic's Fred Katz.

Following Memphis' win, Morant sought out Curry with a response: "We gonna have some fun."

The Most Improved Player award winner went off in Game 2, dropping 47 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. He scored Memphis' final 13 points, with his team trailing 97-93 before his offensive flurry.

Morant's postgame comments are indicative of the swagger that has permeated the roster throughout the season.

The Grizzlies may have secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but they remain largely untested in the playoffs. Their core's postseason experience prior to this year was losing in five games to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Despite that, there's no question that Memphis' players believe they belong and can stand toe-to-toe with the Warriors or any other opponent on their way to a possible title.

Morant is the driving force behind that attitude. Beyond his immense talent, the 22-year-old is the kind of star around whom his teammates rally. More broadly, the South Carolina native has energized the city of Memphis by quickly identifying with the region more than stars typically do.

Despite earning the No. 2 seed in the regular season, the Grizzlies might have entered the conference semifinals as underdogs against the battle-tested Warriors in the eyes of some. Based on how the first two games have unfolded, they're more than up for the challenge.