Robert Griffin III Interested in Joining Cowboys, Bears, Falcons After 4.48 40 Time

David Becker/Getty Images

A recent charity run that showcased Robert Griffin III's speed on the football field could get him an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Logan Mullen of Audacy.com), Griffin said "a plethora of teams" have reached out to him after he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash as part of the "Run Rich Run" charity event during the NFL draft.

While Griffin didn't specify which clubs contacted him, he listed the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears as teams he would like to play for if he returns to the NFL.

"Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me. The Atlanta Falcons being there with (Marcus) Mariota and (Desmond) Ridder would be a great situation for me. Going to Chicago with Justin FIelds to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would also be a great situation."

Griffin, the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, last played during the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He started one game in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when Lamar Jackson was unavailable after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It marked just the second start by Griffin in his three seasons with the Ravens. He also started the team's regular-season finale in 2019 after they had already locked up the AFC North title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

After going unsigned as a free agent after the 2020 season, Griffin signed a multiyear contract with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst in August 2021.

"ESPN has been great through this whole process and understanding that I still want to play," Griffin told the AP after the deal was signed. "I still love the game. If that opportunity doesn't come, I'll be giving everything I have to ESPN and this process."

Griffin told Eisen he "would go do it" if an NFL offer that he liked presented itself.

All three teams Griffin cited as his preferred destinations do have a need, to some extent, for a backup quarterback. Cooper Rush is the No. 2 option behind Dak Prescott with the Cowboys.

The Falcons just drafted Desmond Ridder after signing Marcus Mariota in free agency. Mariota seems likely to be the starter going into this season, but head coach Arthur Smith is keeping the door open to a competition during training camp.

Griffin's speed and running ability give him a high floor. He hasn't been an accurate passer since the early days of his career with Washington. The 32-year-old has a 16-26 record as a starter with 9,271 yards and 43 touchdown passes in his NFL career.