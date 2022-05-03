X

    Travon Walker's Jaguars Rookie Contract Details Revealed; Will Include $24.4M Bonus

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 3, 2022

    Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Surging to the top of 2022 NFL draft boards provided quite the boost to Travon Walker's bank account.

    ESPN's Field Yates shared the terms of the No. 1 overall pick's rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars:

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    The value for Jaguars DE Travon Walker’s contract has now been officially set: he’ll sign a 4-year, $37,372,621 fully-guaranteed deal that includes a $24,360,088 signing bonus and a 5th-year team option.

    The broad contract details for every draftee are laid out in the collective bargaining agreement's rookie wage scale.

