Mets' Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez Suspended for Throwing at Phillies' Kyle Schwarber

The New York Mets will be without manager Buck Showalter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that Showalter was suspended for Monday's game and that pitcher Yoan Lopez was suspended three games for a pitch Major League Baseball determined was intentionally thrown at Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network noted bench coach Glenn Sherlock will be the acting manager in Showalter's place.

The pitches in question happened during Sunday's game with the Mets leading by six runs. Lopez threw two pitches that were inside, which prompted umpire Jerry Meals to warn both teams since Philadelphia hit Francisco Lindor the previous half-inning.

Lopez then hit Alec Bohm with a pitch on the very next batter, although he was not ejected and the general consensus was that it was not on purpose.

​​"I don't know,” Schwarber told reporters when asked if he believed the right-hander was attempting to hit him. "He was keeping it down. He could have been just missing down and in. Same dude [that caused a benches-clearing brawl last week] in St. Louis. But I'm not here to say he was trying to hit me or to say he wasn't trying to hit me. I don't know. All I know is he got me out."

Lopez was also the pitcher during a benches-clearing incident in a game between the Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

He threw a pitch near the head of Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who then started yelling at him before the benches and bullpens cleared. Arenado was suspended two games, while St. Louis relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera was suspended one game.

On Monday, the Mets announced they optioned Lopez to Triple-A Syracuse.

Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors explained the three-game suspension will go into effect when he is recalled to the major league level, although he can also appeal it. Lopez has a 9.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in three innings of work this season for New York.

The Mets won two of three against the Phillies and are in first place in the National League East at 16-7.