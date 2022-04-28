Nolan Arenado Suspended 2 Games for Role in Mets-Cardinals Brawl

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the New York Mets 10-5 Wednesday, but the victory came at a cost.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported third baseman Nolan Arenado was suspended two games and relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera was suspended one game for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl that overshadowed the game.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted those weren't the only punishments:

The Associated Press added context to the brawl, noting the Cardinals hit three Mets batters during Tuesday's game. Cabrera hit J.D. Davis in the top of the eighth inning of Wednesday's contest, which marked a major league-leading 19 hit-by-pitches for New York batters.

Mets reliever Yoan Lopez then threw a pitch near Arenado's head in the bottom of the eighth, and the third baseman started yelling at the pitcher before the benches and bullpens cleared onto the field.

"When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, yeah, I take exception to that," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. "And I don't think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top."

Arenado and Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, who appeared to tackle Pete Alonso of the Mets, were ejected.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Genesis Cabrera grabbed me by the back of the collar and then he just ripped down and then the coach just kind of jumped on me and I thought that was kind of cheap going from behind," Alonso said. "I mean, if you want to hold me back, if you want to restrain me, go at me like a man."

As for the actual game, the Cardinals scored five of their 10 runs in a fourth-inning rally that included an RBI double from Tommy Edman and a two-RBI triple from Dylan Carlson.

Arenado went 3-for-3 with three RBI and one run while helping St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.

It was the final matchup of a three-game set, and the two teams play four straight against each other from May 16-19.