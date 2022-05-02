Baker Mayfield Rumors: Browns, Panthers 'Didn't Come Close' to a Trade During Draft

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Prior to the 2022 NFL draft, many had speculated that the Carolina Panthers would be a viable landing spot for disgruntled Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reported Sunday that despite the two teams entering into negotiations, those talks didn't get very far before coming to an end.

"They didn't come close to a deal," Pluto wrote. "That's what I heard from a high-placed NFL source about the Browns' trade talks with Carolina concerning QB Baker Mayfield that collapsed Friday."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.