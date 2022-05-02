X

    Baker Mayfield Rumors: Browns, Panthers 'Didn't Come Close' to a Trade During Draft

    Doric SamMay 2, 2022

    Prior to the 2022 NFL draft, many had speculated that the Carolina Panthers would be a viable landing spot for disgruntled Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

    Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reported Sunday that despite the two teams entering into negotiations, those talks didn't get very far before coming to an end.

    "They didn't come close to a deal," Pluto wrote. "That's what I heard from a high-placed NFL source about the Browns' trade talks with Carolina concerning QB Baker Mayfield that collapsed Friday."

