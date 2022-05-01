Oilers' Connor McDavid Becomes 7th NHL Player to Win Art Ross Trophy 4 Times

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid earned the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring champion for the fourth time in his career, putting him in some elite company.

McDavid is just the seventh player ever to earn the scoring title four or more times, joining the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe and Mario Lemieux.

It's McDavid's second straight season taking home the Art Ross Trophy. Gretzky and Howe are the only other players to win it four or more times before their 26th birthday. McDavid was joined by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who also won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal-scoring leader for the second consecutive year.

McDavid recorded 44 goals and 79 assists in 80 games to finish with a career-high 123 points. It's the second-highest point total recorded by an NHL player over the last 15 seasons. He finished way ahead of Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau and Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, who both notched 115 points this season.

A two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner as the league's MVP, McDavid now has compiled 239 goals and 458 assists for 697 points through his first seven NHL seasons. His career average of 1.43 points per game that ranks fourth in league history behind only Gretzky (1.92), Lemieux (1.88) and Mike Bossy (1.50) among players with a minimum of 100 appearances.

With McDavid leading the way, the Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division with a 49-27-6 record. Edmonton will host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Monday.