Jets Rumors: Garrett Wilson Agrees to 4-Year, $20.5M Rookie Contract

Garrett Wilson, the second first-round draft pick by the New York Jets, is now officially a member of the team.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 21-year-old agreed to a four-year, fully-guaranteed $20.55 million deal with the Jets.

The selection of the Ohio State product officially marked the end of the Jamal Adams trade the Jets made with the Seattle Seahawks in July 2020. They received Bradley McDougald, a first- and third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022 in exchange for the safety.

New York came out of that deal with Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in 2021. The third-round pick that year was used to trade up with the Minnesota Vikings in the first round to select Vera-Tucker.

Wilson was the second pick in the top 10 for the Jets. They used their first choice at No. 4 overall on Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

While it still remains to be seen what Wilson is going to be in the NFL, he could become Zach Wilson's go-to option on the outside right away. The Jets also have Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, but neither looks like a No. 1 option in a good offense.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department had Wilson ranked as the fourth-best receiver in the class, behind Drake London (No. 5 overall), Chris Olave (No. 10) and Jameson Williams (No. 15). He wound up being the second wideout selected, after London to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.

Wilson had an outstanding three-year career at Ohio State. He had 2,213 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in 32 games since 2019. He was named to the All-Big Ten team in each of the past two seasons, including the first team in 2021.

Expectations will be high for Wilson, and his resume suggests he can be a high-level player for a Jets team that has made several quality moves this offseason.