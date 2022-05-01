Penguins' Tristan Jarry to Miss Start of Rangers Series with Lower-Body Injury

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry has been ruled out for the beginning of the team's first-round Stanley Cup playoffs matchup against the New York Rangers, head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Sunday.

Sullivan noted that Jarry has been listed as day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for the entire series, which is set to begin with Game 1 on Tuesday. The 27-year-old hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury in an April 14 matchup against the New York Islanders.

"We don't expect to have them for the first couple of games, I will say that," Sullivan said. "But their status right now is day-to-day. We'll update you guys as we go."

Jarry was spotted last week at the team's annual photo session wearing a boot on his foot, according to TribLive's Chris Adamski. He was also using a "scooter-like device" to get around PPG Paints Arena.

The veteran netminder has had a career year in goal for the Penguins, posting a 34-18-6 record, 2.42 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and four shutouts in 58 games. His loss is a significant one for the Penguins, who will face a Rangers squad that boasts one of the best power plays in the NHL.

New York had the fourth-best power play in the league during the regular season at 25.2 percent. It made up for the team's shortcomings in five-on-five action, though the Rangers also received tremendous goaltending from Igor Shesterkin.

The Rangers' effectiveness on the power play and in goal will only make things more difficult for the Penguins in Round 1. Having Jarry would have been a difference-maker, but now Pittsburgh will have to roll with Casey DeSmith in net.

DeSmith went 11-6-5 during the regular season with a 2.79 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts in 26 games. Those numbers aren't bad by any means, but the 30-year-old backup has no playoff experience through his four seasons in the NHL.

That being said, the Penguins will need Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang to have their best performances of the season if they want to make it past the first round for the first time since 2018.