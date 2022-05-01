X

    Tyrann Mathieu Rumors: Saints to 'Make an Aggressive Push to' Sign Star to Contract

    Erin WalshMay 1, 2022

    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints failed to select a safety in the 2022 NFL draft, and now it appears they're turning their attention to one of the best available at the position on the free-agent market. 

    The Saints are reportedly expected to "make an aggressive push" to sign Tyrann Mathieu, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted the three-time Pro Bowler was "born and raised" in New Orleans.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R apphomepage and social feeds—including TwitterInstagramFacebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.