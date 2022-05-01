Tyrann Mathieu Rumors: Saints to 'Make an Aggressive Push to' Sign Star to Contract

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints failed to select a safety in the 2022 NFL draft, and now it appears they're turning their attention to one of the best available at the position on the free-agent market.

The Saints are reportedly expected to "make an aggressive push" to sign Tyrann Mathieu, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted the three-time Pro Bowler was "born and raised" in New Orleans.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

