Dez Bryant Says He Isn't Retired and Wants to Play with Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Dez Bryant is still angling for an NFL comeback.

The three-time Pro Bowler told TMZ Sports he's still hoping to land with an NFL team, specifically the Arizona Cardinals.

"I'd love to play for the Arizona Cardinals. ... Kyler [Murray], [Kliff Kingsbury]—I love the swagger over there," Bryant said. "I just love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins—that's my boy. We real close."

