Clayton Kershaw Passes Don Sutton as Dodgers' All-Time Strikeouts Leader

Clayton Kershaw Passes Don Sutton as Dodgers' All-Time Strikeouts LeaderMay 1, 2022
Clayton Kershaw is now the Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time leader in strikeouts after passing Don Sutton for No. 1 on the list Saturday evening at home against the Detroit Tigers.
The eight-time All-Star and three-time National League Cy Young winner entered Saturday with 2,693 strikeouts, three short of ex-Dodgers right-hander Don Sutton's 2,696 punchouts with the team.
Numerous luminaries provided congratulatory messages, including legendary former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully and ex-Dodgers aces Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser.
Numerous luminaries provided congratulatory messages, including legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully and ex-Dodgers aces Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser.
Sutton held the mark for 43 years after passing Don Drysdale's old record.