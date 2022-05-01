Clayton Kershaw Passes Don Sutton as Dodgers' All-Time Strikeouts Leader

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw is now the Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time leader in strikeouts after passing Don Sutton for No. 1 on the list Saturday evening at home against the Detroit Tigers.

The eight-time All-Star and three-time National League Cy Young winner entered Saturday with 2,693 strikeouts, three short of ex-Dodgers right-hander Don Sutton's 2,696 punchouts with the team.

Numerous luminaries provided congratulatory messages, including legendary former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully and ex-Dodgers aces Fernando Valenzuela and Orel Hershiser.

Sutton held the mark for 43 years after passing Don Drysdale's old record.