Undrafted NFL Free Agents 2022: Latest Details on the Biggest Signings

For those who went undrafted this year, the door to the NFL isn't closed just yet.

With the 2022 draft now concluded, the focus for general managers will quickly shift to scooping up the top rookies available.

Naquan Jones and Jaret Patterson were among the notable undrafted free agents who went on to carve out roles with a team in 2021. James Robinson ran for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie after his name wasn't called in 2020.

Here are the biggest reported deals of this post-draft cycle.

Nevada QB Carson Strong: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will sign Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, according to Kirsten Moran of Nevada Sports Net. Strong was the No. 6 quarterback on Bleacher Report's final big board. He set career highs in passing yards (4,175) and touchdown passes (36) in 2021.

Miami WR Charleston Rambo: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will add Miami receiver Charleston Rambo, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Rambo caught 79 passes for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns in his one season with the Hurricanes.

Miami QB D'Eriq King: New England Patriots

Miami star D'Eriq King will sign with the New England Patriots, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Over six years at Houston and Miami, King threw for 8,378 yards, 76 touchdowns and 19 interceptions and went for 2,055 yards and 32 scores on the ground.

Auburn S Smoke Monday: New Orleans Saints

Pelissero reported Auburn safety Smoke Monday agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Monday was the No. 13 safety on B/R's big board.

Oregon QB Anthony Brown: Baltimore Ravens

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Pelissero.

Brown spent three years with Boston College before transferring to the Ducks. He threw for 2,989 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions and ran for 658 yards and nine scores in 2021.

Clemson CB Mario Goodrich: Philadelphia Eagles

Mario Goodrich will sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and receive at least $217,000 guaranteed, per Pelissero.

Iowa Edge Zach VanValkenburg: Las Vegas Raiders

Pelissero reported the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with Iowa edge-rusher Zach VanValkenburg. VanValkenburg registered 5.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 14 games in 2021.

Arizona State OT Kellen Diesch: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are signing Arizona State offensive tackle Kellen Diesch, according to Pelissero.

Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer: Buffalo Bills

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Wydermyer caught 118 passes for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns in three years with the Aggies.

NC State RB Zonovan Knight: New York Jets

Pelissero reported the New York Jets will sign North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight. The Jets also selected Iowa State star Breece Hall in the second round.

Alabama Edge Christopher Allen: Denver Broncos

Mike Klis of 9News reported the Denver Broncos are signing Alabama pass-rusher Christopher Allen.

Cal QB Chase Garbers: Las Vegas Raiders

California quarterback Chase Garbers is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, per Pelissero.

Missouri Western CB Sam Webb: Las Vegas Raiders

Pelissero reported the Las Vegas Raiders are signing Missouri Western cornerback Sam Webb.

Ferris State QB Jared Bernhardt: Atlanta Falcons

ESPN's Field Yates reported the Atlanta Falcons are signing Jared Bernhardt as a return specialist. Bernhardt was a lacrosse star at Maryland before transferring to Ferris State and playing football.

Illinois QB Brandon Peters: Los Angeles Chargers

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters is joining the Los Angeles Chargers, per Pelissero. Peters threw for 3,483 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in three years at Illinois.

Alabama CB Josh Jobe: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to sign Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe, per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn: Chicago Bears

Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn is signing with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. The Deer Park, Illinois, native will get to return home.

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are signing Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, according to Pelissero.

Coan threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five inerceptions with Wisconsin in 2019. After transferring to the Fighting Irish, he finished with 3,150 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021.

Wake Forest Edge Luiji Vilain: Minnesota Vikings

Pelissero reported the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a deal worth $227,000 guaranteed with Wake Forest edge-rusher Luiji Vilain. Vilain had eight sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles for the Demon Deacons last year.