FCF 2022 Results: Week 3 Scores from Saturday

While much of the football world was focused squarely on the events unfolding in Las Vegas, Fan Controlled Football offered quite the change of pace from the 2022 NFL draft Saturday.

FCF entered into the third week of its 2022 season with a quartet of games spread across the day.

Despite being such a relatively early juncture, only two teams remained unbeaten through two games: Bored Ape FC and SB Stars. At the other end of the spectrum, both the Kingpins and Zappers were looking for their first win, with the former matching up against Bored Ape FC.

Here's a look at how the action unfolded.

FCF Week 3 Results

8oki def. Beasts, 44-38 (OT)

Bored Ape FC def. Kingpins, 28-20

SB Stars vs. Glacier Boyz, 7 p.m. ET

Knights of Degen vs. Zappers, 9 p.m. ET

FCF Week 3 Recap

8oki and the Beasts were unable to determine a winner in regulation.

8oki trailed by eight points with 19 seconds left in the second half. As he dropped back, Mitch Kidd was nearly on his own goal line when he heaved the ball toward Joseph Boykin. Boykin not only fought off his defender but also maintained his balance down the sideline before hitting pay dirt.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions of overtime. Malcolm Ballard made what proved to be the breakthrough for the victory. The 8oki running back was on the way down but didn't hit the turf as he rolled over a Beasts player into the end zone.

It was a tough outcome for the Beasts, who couldn't capitalize on the 10-point lead they built in the first half. In a play that would echo the end of the second half, Kidd found Boykin over the middle with less than 20 seconds until halftime to help 8oki claw back.

The Beasts were up 14 inside the final minute, too.

All of that work was quickly undone, and they were relegated to their second defeat in three weeks.