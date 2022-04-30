Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Coach C. Vivian Stringer Retiring After 50 Years

AP Photo/Gail Burton, File

C. Vivian Stringer, who's led the Rutgers women's basketball program since 1995, announced Saturday she's set to retire after 50 years on the sideline.

"This was the hardest decision of my life, but I thank God he has allowed me to do the thing I love most," Stringer said. "I am ready to start my new journey and spending more time with my family, children and grandchildren. I am truly blessed to have had so many wonderful people in my life."

Stringer, 74, started her Hall of Fame career at Cheyney State in 1972 and also made a stop at Iowa from 1983 through 1995. She led her teams to four appearances in the NCAA tournament's Final Four.

Her retirement will become official Sept. 1, but the Scarlet Knights' search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

