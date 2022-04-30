Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo's Best Landing Spots After 2022 NFL Draft Day 2

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans are the most plausible landing spots for a pair of quarterbacks on the trading block in the Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield and the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo.

Other teams who needed quarterbacks entering the draft addressed the position, including the Atlanta Falcons (Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder) and the Carolina Panthers (Ole Miss' Matt Corral).

The Seahawks and Texans did not add to their QB rooms in the first two rounds. For different reasons, they appear to be on the forefront of the veteran quarterback trade market following the conclusion of the draft Friday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.