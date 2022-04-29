Hollywood Brown Kept News of Possible Cardinals Trade Secret from Kyler Murray

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In being traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been reunited with his college quarterback, Kyler Murray. But the wideout revealed he kept the deal a secret from his friend after it was finalized but before it was officially announced.

"I could have [told him], but I kind of wanted it to be a surprise for him as well," Brown told reporters during his introductory news conference in Arizona on Friday. "He knew it possibly could happen, but he didn't know it actually did happen."

