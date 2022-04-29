Steelers' Kenny Pickett Tops Early 2022 Offensive ROY Odds over Drake London

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Newly drafted Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is the early favorite to be the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

DraftKings Sportsbook released its odds Friday, with Pickett leading the way at +450 (bet $100 to win $450), followed by Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London at +600:

Pickett was the first and only quarterback to come off the board in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday, going 20th overall to the Steelers.

While Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season, the award has gone to a quarterback in six out of the past 12 years.

The 2022 class isn't considered a strong one for quarterbacks, but if Pickett manages to carve out significant playing time for himself during the upcoming season, he could have a leg up in the ROY race.

Doing so may prove difficult, though, since the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency presumably to serve as their starting quarterback. Veteran holdover Mason Rudolph remains in the fold as well.

London could perhaps represent better value since the No. 8 overall pick is lined up to be the Falcons' No. 1 wideout in 2022.

Atlanta's quarterback situation leaves something to be desired with veteran Marcus Mariota penciled in as the starter, but London's only real competition for targets comes from players at other positions in tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Treylon Burks, who went 18th overall to the Tennessee Titans, is in a similar spot to London.

Burks is tied for the third-best betting odds at +750 with quarterback Malik Willis, who has yet to be drafted.

The Arkansas wide receiver was taken by Tennessee with a pick it received in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that sent wideout A.J. Brown to Philly.

With Brown out of the picture, Burks is in line to compete with veteran Robert Woods for the role of quarterback Ryan Tannehill's favorite target.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is next at +800 despite not being drafted yet, followed by wide receiver Garrett Wilson at +900, who was the No. 10 overall pick by the New York Jets.

Both Willis and Hall seemingly have a good chance to come off the board in the second round, and Hall could be in an especially good position to win Offensive ROY if he lands with a team that will utilize him as a bell-cow running back.