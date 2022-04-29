Lashley Reacts to WWE Ropes Breaking; Bray Wyatt Engaged; AEW's Sammy Guevara Injured

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Lashley Talks Broken Rope Mishap in UK

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter on Friday to address a scary incident he was involved in during a WWE live event match on Thursday.

As part of WWE's United Kingdom tour, Lashley faced Drew McIntyre in the main event in Newcastle, England.

During the match, McIntyre hit the ropes, causing them to break. At the same time, Lashley attempted to hit the ropes, which sent him tumbling out of the ring:

Remarkably, Lashley was able to finish the match, which McIntyre won.



In reference to the dangerous spot, Lashley touted his toughness for taking the spill and still continuing:

Even before Thursday's match, it is unlikely that anyone was questioning his toughness given all he has accomplished inside and outside WWE.

Lashley is a two-time WWE champion, he was a successful amateur wrestler before getting into pro wrestling, and he excelled in MMA after his initial WWE stint ended.

While Lashley hasn't fought an MMA match since 2016, he racked up a career record of 15-2 with six knockouts and six submissions, some of which occurred in Bellator.

Fans have started to gravitate toward Lashley more and more due to his physical dominance, which led to a recent heel turn and a feud with Omos and MVP.

Based on the toughness Lashley displayed in Newcastle, his fanbase figures to get even bigger.

Bray Wyatt, JoJo Offerman Get Engaged

After several years of dating, former WWE stars Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman are officially engaged.

JoJo announced the good news Thursday on Twitter and Instagram and showed off her engagement ring:

Wyatt and Offerman went public with their relationship in 2017 while they were both working for WWE. Since then, they have had two children together, a son named Knash in 2019 and a daughter named Hyrie in 2020.

Wyatt first signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2009 and was with the company until his release last year.

He developed into one of the promotion's top stars, holding the WWE Championship once and Universal Championship twice. Given how popular he was, his release came as a shock.

JoJo joined WWE in 2013 as a cast member of the reality show Total Divas. While WWE initially tried to make her a wrestler, she eventually transitioned into a ring announcing role.

Offerman did ring announcing through 2018 and officially left the company last year.

Guevara Reportedly Nursing Neck, Back Injuries

AEW star Sammy Guevara is reportedly dealing with some injuries after dropping the TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky in a ladder match on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), Guevara suffered neck and back injuries during the match.

He reportedly got injured on a high-risk spot that saw him jump off the top of a ladder and attempt to land on Sky. Instead, Guevara barely got a piece of Sky and landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

That led to a long stalling sequence so Guevara could gather himself and put himself in position to finish the match, which he did.

Meltzer noted that while the severity of the injuries is unclear, Guevara has said he will be "OK."

Guevara has been a fixture in the TNT title division since early in the championship's existence in 2020, and he has held it three times, which is a record he holds with now-WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

While Guevara had been a popular babyface, he recently leaned into the negative reaction he and real-life girlfriend Tay Conti had been getting, cementing a heel turn.

That facilitated a face turn for Sky, who is a two-time TNT champ, winning the title back from Guevara just 12 days after he lost it.



