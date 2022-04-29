Deebo Samuel, Jarvis Landry Top Landing Spots After 2022 NFL Draft Day 1

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

It's been a wildly eventful offseason for wide receivers, and Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL draft continued that trend with a pair of trades involving star pass-catchers.

But a receiver who was expected to be on the move stayed put as the San Francisco 49ers held on to Deebo Samuel. Free-agent receiver Jarvis Landry also remains on the open market. So what are some of the best landing spots remaining for the two of them?

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.