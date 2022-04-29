Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones Top Landing Spots After NFL Draft Day 1

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Wide receivers dominated the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday with six going in the first 18 picks and multiple teams adding to the position via trades.

However, the good news for those teams that still need additional pass-catchers is that there are still some veteran options available via free agency. Enter Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones, who are not far removed from being some of the top playmakers in the NFL.

The thought here is the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are all potential landing spots for Beckham and Jones after the first round of the draft.

Green Bay and Kansas City became glaring possibilities for any wide receiver when they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, respectively.

While the Packers signed Sammy Watkins and the Chiefs added Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, both rosters are missing the star power at the position that Adams and Hill brought on a weekly basis.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler with five seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume, and Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler with seven seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards on his resume.

They are both past their primes, and Beckham is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win, but the Packers or Chiefs would be quite the landing spot. Not only would they see plenty of playing time given the roster makeup of each team, they'd also be catching passes from either Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes.

That is one way to revive a career as a wide receiver.

Baltimore is also on the list after using its two first-round picks to select safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum. That wasn't all, though, as the Arizona Cardinals announced they landed wide receiver Marquise Brown in a trade with the Ravens.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't seem too happy to lose Brown:

Perhaps adding a proven talent like Beckham or Jones would make him feel better, especially since they will need the firepower to compete with the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers in the strong AFC North.