Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Didn't Seem Like There Was a Justin Jefferson' in 2022 Draft

David Becker/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he believes wide receiver Jameson Williams, who went No. 12 overall to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, is the most NFL-ready wideout in this year's draft class during an appearance on Pat McAfee's Draft Spectacular.

However, he also noted that it didn't appear there was a receiver the caliber of the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson this season.

Jefferson is a two-time Second Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler after entering the NFL in 2020.

Jefferson was selected in the 2020 NFL draft, a notorious selection process for the Packers.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers reportedly tried to trade up for Jefferson but were unsuccessful. They also reportedly looked at potentially landing San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

Instead, Green Bay selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick. The Packers traded up from No. 30 to make the choice.

Green Bay had the opportunity to select a couple of talented wideouts who went soon thereafter (Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr.) but opted against doing so.

The 38-year-old Rodgers has since won back-to-back NFL MVP awards and doesn't appear to be slowing down despite playing 14 years as an NFL starter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rodgers will now go into this season without his top target Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers opted for a pair of Georgia defenders (Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt) in the first round, but they figure to look for a pass-catcher on Day 2 with three picks available (Nos. 53, 59, 92).