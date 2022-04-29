Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Davante Adams to Raiders Trade 'Was a Little Surprising'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers lost his favorite target this offseason when the Green Bay Packers traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While speaking to Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers admitted that the trade caught him off-guard.

"It was a little surprising with Davante," Rodgers said. "Obviously when I made my decision I was still thinking he was going to come back."

Rodgers was referring to his decision to continue his career with the Packers after he briefly contemplated retirement. He signed a three-year contract extension worth $150 million.

Arguably the most potent quarterback-receiver tandem in the league, Rodgers and Adams wreaked havoc on NFL defenses for eight years. Adams earned his second consecutive first-team All-Pro selection and fifth straight Pro Bowl selection in 2021 after finishing with 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Adams and Rodgers have connected for 69 touchdowns together, the most in Green Bay franchise history.

Rodgers went on to say that he had communicated with Adams throughout his decision-making process and his expectation was that the two of them would continue their prolific connection.

"I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going as far as how many years I wanted to play," Rodgers said. "I felt like he was going to be back, didn’t obviously turn out that way. But I have so much love for ‘Tae and appreciate the time we spent together and definitely wish him the best with Derek [Carr] in Vegas."

Rodgers will be throwing to some new faces in 2022 after the departures of Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Packers signed veteran Sammy Watkins in free agency, but they didn't address the receiver position with either of their two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.