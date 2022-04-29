Justin Herbert, Chargers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 1st Amazon Prime Game in 2022

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A big divisional matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will mark the first Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon Prime Video during the 2022 season.

The Chiefs will host the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium for their home opener in Week 2.

The game will be broadcast by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. Michaels joined Amazon as a free agent after spending the last 16 years with NBC, while Herbstreit will still call ESPN's College GameDay and Saturday college games.

The news of the matchup doesn't come as a surprise after NBC Sports' Peter King reported Amazon wanted to broadcast a matchup between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.

King wrote:

"To put Patrick Mahomes in a prime-time Thursday window in Week 2 is the NFL paying homage to a new way of seeing games—streaming—while forcing traditional football consumers (fans of a certain age) to understand what they have to do to get this newfangled Amazon Prime. I’m told Amazon wants Justin Herbert-Mahomes, and there is still some sentiment to put Russell Wilson in this slot instead for the Wilson-Mahomes starpower."

Herbert and the Chargers have won two of their last three games against Mahomes and the Chiefs, though they lost a big game to Kansas City in December that played a role in the outcome of the AFC West.

In addition, the Chiefs lead the all-time series against the Chargers 65-58-1.

The AFC West is going to be one of the most exciting divisions in football during the 2022 season. The Denver Broncos will make things much more competitive with the addition of Russell Wilson, as will the Las Vegas Raiders, who acquired Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

That said, this probably won't be the only AFC West divisional matchup to air on Thursday Night Football as Amazon Prime Video will air 15 regular-season games and one preseason matchup.

The full NFL schedule has yet to be released. However, we know that it will be released in full on May 12. Some other matchups will be announced before then, though, with international games set to be revealed May 4 and select games being revealed the week of May 9.