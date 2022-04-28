Ben Roethlisberger Shoots Down Steelers Comeback: I'm 'Pretty Content' in Retirement

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has no plans to end his retirement.

Roethlisberger spoke with Randy Baumann, Mike Prisuta and Val Porter of WDVE Radio and covered a number of topics, including the fact that he's shut down any thought of coming back.

"First off, my coach and GM don’t want me back," Roethlisberger said regarding head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert (h/t Adam Bittner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette).

"Second of all, I’m pretty content with where I’m at. Being a bus driver, making lunches in the morning."

Roethlisberger just finished an 18-year NFL stint that included a pair of Super Bowl titles and six Pro Bowls. The 40-year-old capped his career with a playoff appearance after helping guide the Steelers to a 9-7-1 record.

By all accounts, it doesn't appear he'll return to the field like Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady, leaving the question of what the Steelers will do at the position in the long term.

Pittsburgh signed free-agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal, and he's QB1 on the depth chart.

The Steelers can also select a quarterback in this year's draft. They hold the No. 20 pick and are positioned to trade up (or stay put) and grab a signal-caller such as Liberty's Malik Willis or Pitt's Kenny Pickett.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For now, it's Trubisky's show as the Steelers enter the draft, which begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.