Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith Headline Announcers of Day 2 Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL announced seven Hall of Famers will be among the group of past and current players who will announce selections during Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas on Friday.

Larry Csonka will reveal the Miami Dolphins' choice in the third round as the NFL celebrates the 50th anniversary of the only team to complete an undefeated season: the 1972 Dolphins.

A couple of fellow standout rushers who ended up in Canton, Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith, are also set to take the stage Friday night.

The NFL said the introductions are part of the league's "continuing effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars."

Most of the picks during the first round are announced by commissioner Roger Goodell, but there are also a few special plans in place for the Day 1 festivities on Thursday.

The announcement noted Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris will make their Round 1 pick in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, and the league previously confirmed two other notable selections:

No. 5 (New York Giants): Sam Prince from Make-A-Wish

No. 15 (Philadelphia Eagles): local youth football players

The draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, and Day 2 begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday.