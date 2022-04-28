Packers Trade Rumors: Green Bay 'Exploring' Deal to Move Up in 2022 NFL Draft

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With only hours left until the start of the 2022 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers are looking at ways they can move up in the first round, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Packers have two selections (Nos. 22 and 28) in the first round, but Pelissero speculated Green Bay might feel some pressure to trade up in order to select a preferred wide receiver.

Those two first-rounders give the Packers plenty of capital, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there might be broad interest from teams trying to move up into the first round:

Green Bay traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Wideout figures to be near the top of the team's wish list on Day 1 or 2.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, but he's not a magician. The team simply cannot head into the 2022 season with Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as its projected starters out wide.

Bleacher Report's final mock draft Thursday has Arkansas star Treylon Burks landing with the Packers with the 22nd overall pick. He was the fifth receiver off the board, illustrating how deep the position is in this year's draft class.

In B/R's final big board on Wednesday, USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Chris Olave cracked the top 10 overall. Alabama's Jameson Williams, Penn State's Jahan Dotson and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson fell within the top 20.

The Packers can still find plenty of value at Nos. 22 or 28 if a trade doesn't come to pass. Especially if they're enamored with London, Olave, Williams or Wilson, they'd be taking some risk in hoping one of those players is still available.