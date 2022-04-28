X

    Philip Rivers Downplays Possibly Ending NFL Retirement: 'That Time Has Passed'

    Adam WellsApril 28, 2022

    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    There was a time when Philip Rivers was open to an NFL return, but that is no longer the case. 

    Speaking to Ben Thomas of AL.com, Rivers said he kept an open mind if the Indianapolis Colts "were in a bind" last season, but he's now content with retirement. 

    "If something had happened and the Colts were in a bind, I would have done it," he said. "But it didn’t, and I wasn’t pulling for it to happen. Still, it was fun to stay ready and throw routes again, but that time has passed."

