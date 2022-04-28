Mino Raiola 'Pissed off' After False Reports of His Death; Agent to Paul Pogba, More

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Soccer agent Mino Raiola tweeted Thursday that he is "pissed off" after false rumors of his death circulated in the media.

Raiola was hospitalized in January due to an undisclosed medical issue. Jose Fortes Rodrigues, Raiola's business partner, says he remains in critical condition.

"It's not true. He is not dead, but he is fighting for his life," Rodrigues told ESPN.

Doctor Alberto Zangrillo, who has been treating the agent, ripped the media for its coverage of Raiola's health.

"I'm indignant at the phone calls by pseudo journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting [for his life]," Zangrillo told ANSA (h/t ESPN).

Raiola is one of soccer's biggest power brokers, representing Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Manchester United's Paul Pogba, among many others.