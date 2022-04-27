X

    Jets' Zach Wilson: 'No Hesitation' on Deebo Samuel Trade After Missing on Tyreek Hill

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2022

    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson signaled interest in the team trying to make a blockbuster trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

    "Obviously, Deebo is a great player. There's definitely no hesitation there," Wilson told reporters Wednesday.

    The Jets appear to be in the market for a No. 1 target to help accelerate Wilson's development. They were previously linked to former Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, who ended up with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins via a March trade.

    "Unfortunately, we didn't get that one, but that's part of it," Wilson said. "We're really gonna work to get the next one, I'm sure."

