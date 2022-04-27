X

    49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Market Isn't 'Hot' Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2022

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly doesn't have a "hot" trade market ahead of this week's 2022 NFL draft.

    ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday the Niners may have to wait until Garoppolo shows he's fully healed from March shoulder surgery, a recovery period that's projected to end late June or early July, before they can expect fair-market value in a deal.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R apphomepage and social feeds—including TwitterInstagramFacebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.