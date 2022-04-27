49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Market Isn't 'Hot' Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly doesn't have a "hot" trade market ahead of this week's 2022 NFL draft.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday the Niners may have to wait until Garoppolo shows he's fully healed from March shoulder surgery, a recovery period that's projected to end late June or early July, before they can expect fair-market value in a deal.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.