    5-Star PG Isaiah Collier Commits to USC over UCLA, Michigan, Cincinnati

    Doric SamNovember 16, 2022

    ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 9: Isaiah Collier #1 of U.S. Southeast Boys handles the ball during the game against U.S. Midwest Boys during the Jr. NBA Global Championship Quarterfinals on August 9, 2019 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images

    Class of 2023 5-star point guard Isaiah Collier committed to USC on Wednesday via Instagram Live.

    Adam Grosbard @AdamGrosbard

    Point guard Isaiah Collier, the nation's top recruit per 247, commits to USC on Instagram Live. Massive statement from Andy Enfield to close out the early signing period

    Joe Tipton @TiptonEdits

    Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 ranked player in the country, has committed to USC, becoming the program’s highest-ranked recruit ever. <br><br>Story: <a href="https://t.co/TgCkW9pUGZ">https://t.co/TgCkW9pUGZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/OpeHIXs24s">pic.twitter.com/OpeHIXs24s</a>

    Collier chose the Trojans over Cincinnati, UCLA and Michigan, which were also considered finalists to land him.

    A 6'3", 190-pound point guard from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, Collier is ranked as the No. 1 player at his position and No. 4 overall, according to the 247Sports' composite rankings.

    Collier is a solid two-way talent who enjoys playing at a high pace.

    247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins describes him as "an athletic throwback-style point guard who has made strong impressions with his toughness and exceptional vision as a passer. A playmaker with a wealth of tools to work with, Collier is one of the best in his class in his ability to make the assist."

    While he is an impressive prospect, he's not yet a polished player. He still needs to develop consistency as a shooter and work on the mechanics of his jump shot. However, his playmaking and defensive effort set him apart from the rest of the point guard prospects.

    Collier is USC's first 5-star recruit in the 2023 class but joins 4-stars Arrinten Page and Silas Demary Jr. to form an exciting group under head coach Andy Enfield. He will likely have a spot in the starting lineup waiting for him as soon as he steps on campus next year.

