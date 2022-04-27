Broncos Rumors: Melvin Gordon Agrees to 1-Year, $5M Contract to Return to Denver

Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Wilson will reportedly be handing off to a familiar face in 2022.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Mike Klis of 9News previously reported there was a "good chance" Denver was going to re-sign Wilson's 2011 college teammate at Wisconsin.

Gordon was a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2015 and played the first five seasons of his career on Denver's AFC West rivals. He was a two-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Chargers and surpassed 1,100 rushing yards in 2017.

At his best, the 29-year-old is someone who can impact the game a number of ways by running between the tackles, getting around the outside or catching passes as part of the aerial attack.

He has three seasons with more than 400 receiving yards on his resume, although those were all on the Chargers.

Gordon spent the past two years on the Broncos and was still effective even if he didn't play at a Pro Bowl level. He topped 900 rushing yards in each season and finished the 2021 campaign with 918 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground to go with 213 yards and two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Wilson's presence under center for the Broncos will surely make life easier for Gordon. Opposing defenses will not be able to stack the box on a consistent basis, and he also figures to keep the backfield involved in the passing game.

There is also some familiarity in place between Gordon and Wilson even though the former was not a major part of the offense as a freshman during their one season at Wisconsin together.

Gordon will likely be asked to split carries with Javonte Williams after the 2021 second-round pick ran for 903 yards as a rookie.