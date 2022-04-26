NFL Rumors: Chiefs Calling Teams with Interest in Trading Up in 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

The Kansas City Chiefs have 12 picks in this week's NFL draft, but the team could be looking to improve its position even further.

The Chiefs own the Nos. 29 and 30 picks in Thursday's first round, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports that they "have started to call teams through the 20s about trading up."

Kansas City is a perennial Super Bowl contender in the AFC, so Breer notes that the team likely doesn't have space for 12 rookies on the roster. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach could put together a package to add a top prospect on either side of the ball who will have an instant impact.

"It might be for a receiver. But I wouldn’t rule out an aggressive move for a corner or pass rusher either," Breer wrote. "And it’s possible Kansas City will jump from Nos. 29 or 30 up, 10 spots or so, then leap again."

The Chiefs are coming off a 12-5 season in which they reached their fourth consecutive AFC Championship game. Kansas City missed its chance at a third straight Super Bowl appearance with an overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite still having one of the best teams in the AFC, the Chiefs will face massive competition from its own division. The AFC West has been revamped with a host of star players landing with Kansas City's rivals. Most notably, the Denver Broncos added quarterback Russell Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders landed wide receiver Davante Adams and the Los Angeles Chargers acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Chiefs also parted ways with star wideout Tyreek Hill and defensive back Tyrann Mathieu this offseason, so it's not a surprise that the team is looking to add a blue-chip player through the draft.