Bears Rumors: Robert Quinn Among Veteran Players Being Discussed in Trades

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are a team in transition entering the 2022 season, and they could be looking to move on from some of their veteran players.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, teams are inquiring with the Bears about the availability of defensive end Robert Quinn and he is "one of several veteran names being discussed."

Quinn is coming off a stellar season in 2021 in which he set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks. He earned his third selection to the Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro.

Despite his production remaining high as he enters his 12th season, Quinn could end up as the victim of Chicago's impending rebuild. The Bears are under a new regime this year after the hirings of general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago has already begun its roster overhaul by trading star pass-rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round draft pick (No. 48) and a 2023 sixth-round pick. In all, the team parted ways with 25 players this offseason due to expiring contracts or roster cuts.

Quinn, who turns 32 in May, is under contract until 2024 after he signed a five-year, $70 million extension in 2020. Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, on Tuesday Quinn expressed a desire to remain with the Bears but said he understands the nature of the NFL.

"The only thing I thought of was hopefully my résumé or my production from last year gives me a little weight to keep my foot in the building," Quinn said after being presented with the team's Brian Piccolo Award. "At the end of the day, it's a business. Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded. Again, it's just a business. Don't dwell on it, too crazy."