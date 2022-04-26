Report: Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley End Relationship After Attempted Reunion

Marco Bello/Getty Images

The relationship between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley is reportedly over.

Jess Cohen of E! News reported the attempted reunion between the couple, who previously broke off their engagement, is over.

"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," one source said. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

Rodgers is entering the 18th season of his career with the Packers.

While he will no longer have No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams catching passes downfield, expectations will still be sky high after he won his fourth career MVP in 2021 while completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.