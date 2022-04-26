Tom Brady's Bucs Contract Details Revealed; Includes No Franchise, Transition Clause

Tom Brady's Bucs Contract Details Revealed; Includes No Franchise, Transition ClauseApril 26, 2022
An exit route lays in front of Tom Brady if he wants to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2022 NFL season.
According to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, the legendary quarterback can earn as much as $19.5 million next year, and Tampa Bay will be prohibited from using the franchise or transition tag:
Ben Volin @BenVolin
Brady's new contract with the Bucs is a one-year deal worth a max of $19.5m. Comes with 4 voidable years, and a clause for no franchise/transition tag.<br><br>Base salary: $1.12m<br>Roster bonus: $13.88m<br>Incentives: $4.5m<br>Cap number: $13.771m<br><br>Bucs get a steal, Brady gets his freedom
