Kevin Durant Rejects Narrative That LeBron James Commands Lakers' Roster Decisions

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant doesn't believe LeBron James wields all-encompassing power within the Los Angeles Lakers' decision-making process.

Durant discussed James as part of a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill after the Nets were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

"I feel like that's a narrative that [the media created]. I don't even think LeBron does that," KD said. "He might have input or know some information. But him saying [pointing left], 'This is who you should get.' [Points right.] 'That's who you should get.' I don't think it works like that."

