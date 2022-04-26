Darren Waller Trade Rumors: Packers, Raiders Have Engaged in Talks Ahead of NFL Draft

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers no longer have Davante Adams, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be throwing to one of the best tight ends in the league if the latest rumors are any indication.

Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reported the NFC North team is "targeting" Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in trade discussions "with an eye toward a deal getting done during this week's NFL draft."

While Waller may not be the league's best wide receiver like Adams arguably is, he would be a major addition for an offense that needs pass-catchers for the 2022 campaign.

Green Bay also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown this offseason and will rely heavily on Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins if the roster remains as currently constructed.

All of them are probably better-suited as secondary options who can take advantage of the spacing created by a No. 1 drawing double-teams.

Waller is a tight end but is talented enough to be a No. 1 option when playing at his best. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020 with 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns, which was his second consecutive season with more than 1,100 receiving yards.

He took something of a step back this past season in part because he appeared in just 11 games but still finished with solid numbers of 55 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Georgia Tech product will be 30 years old throughout much of the 2022 campaign and figures to remain in his prime for the final two seasons on his current contract. Playing with Rodgers is also a surefire way to bolster one's numbers, especially since the future Hall of Famer will likely be looking to spread the ball around with Adams no longer on the roster.

Green Bay is looking to take the next step after falling short of the Super Bowl in each of its last nine playoff appearances, and Waller is someone who can help it do just that.