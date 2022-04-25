Drew Brees Reportedly Could Join Fox Sports After 1 NFL Season with NBC

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made his NFL broadcasting debut during the 2021 season for NBC, but he could be calling games elsewhere during the 2022 campaign.

Brees is "in the mix" to become Fox Sports' lead NFL game analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. However, Marchand noted former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is the network's No. 1 in-house candidate for the job.

If Olsen lands the job, Marchand added that Brees could still join Fox Sports and work alongside Joe Davis or Adam Amin on the network's second broadcast team.

"In his first season at NBC, Brees grew to enjoy games more than the studio, according to sources," Marchand wrote. "Amazon also likes Brees, which could create the possibility of him doing work on Thursday Night Football and then calling games for Fox on Sundays."

During his first season with NBC, Brees analyzed Notre Dame football games and some NFL games, and he appeared on the network's Sunday night studio show. He also called a playoff game with Mike Tirico, and even though he struggled, Marchand reports that Fox Sports executives believe the future Hall of Famer "still has potential."

Fox Sports is searching for a new game analyst after Troy Aikman agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with ESPN to call Monday Night Football. Joe Buck also joined ESPN to continue calling games alongside his longtime broadcast partner.

This offseason has been a significant one for NFL broadcasters. In addition to Aikman and Buck, Al Michaels is joining Amazon alongside Kirk Herbstreit to call Thursday Night Football; Tirico is calling Sunday nights on NBC with Cris Collinsworth; and Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews has drawn interest from ESPN.

With all the shake-ups in the broadcast booth and on the field with moves like Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos, the 2022 NFL season will be an interesting one.