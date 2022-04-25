NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Matt Corral Linked to Panthers, Seahawks, Falcons, Saints

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Several quarterback-needy teams have been linked to Ole Miss prospect Matt Corral ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The Carolina Panthers could be the first option with the No. 6 overall pick. Breer said "a little underlying buzz" suggests Corral "has support in that building."

Breer called Corral a "wild card" for the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8, while the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 9 pick are also "connected to" him, although both teams could wait until the second round.

The New Orleans Saints—who hold the Nos. 16 and 19 picks in the first round—reportedly "have fans in the building" for both Corral and Pitt's Kenny Pickett.

Corral is coming off an impressive year for the Rebels, finishing with 3,349 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games. He also showcased his athleticism with 614 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

The quarterback finished seventh in voting for the Heisman Trophy after leading Ole Miss to 10 wins and a trip to the Sugar Bowl.

He faces questions about his size (6'2", 212 lbs) and whether he can maintain the same level of success as he makes his transition to the NFL. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Corral as the fourth-best quarterback, ranked No. 73 overall in its latest big board.

It only takes one team to draft him, however, and several organizations are interested.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday the Falcons "like" Corral and could trade back into the first round to draft him at No. 32 overall.

With plenty of uncertainty around the other quarterbacks in this class, the California native has a chance to be an early pick Thursday.