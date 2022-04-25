NFL Rumors: 4 Teams 'Intently Interested in' David Ojabo Despite Achilles Injury

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan edge-rusher David Ojabo seemed like a lock to be a first-round pick before tearing his Achilles at Michigan's pro day. Now, his market value is harder to pin down given he'll likely miss the entirety of the 2022 season.

But Pro Football Talk's Peter King projected him to go No. 27 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his latest mock draft, noting that "four teams are intently interested in him. One is having some significant medical tests done on him in the next two days, to see how his recovery is progressing and to judge whether he can play maybe very late this season or, if not, how healthy he will be a year from now."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.