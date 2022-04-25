Daniel Jeremiah, NFLN 2022 Expert Mock Draft: Ridder, Howell Among 4 QBs to Go in R1

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board in a mock draft conducted by a panel of NFL Network experts, including Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks.

Rhett Lewis played the role of Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and selected Pickett with the No. 6 overall pick.

Three other QBs were projected to land in the first round: Malik Willis (No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers), Desmond Ridder (No. 26 to the Tennessee Titans) and Sam Howell (No. 32 to the Detroit Lions).

Jeremiah selected Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson first overall for the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Brooks took Georgia defensive standout Travon Walker at No. 2 for the Lions.

Ridder was the only signal-caller given a first-round grade on the latest big board from Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department.

In January, ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote how "the 2022 class doesn't have a surefire top-10 quarterback with early-starter physical traits." He also wrote how this year's draft could mirror the 2000 or 2013 drafts.

Chad Pennington was the only quarterback selected in the first two rounds in 2000. Only three QBs were selected within the first three rounds of the 2013 draft.

Still, the general scarcity of starting-caliber quarterbacks and the importance of the position could mean general managers are willing to sacrifice a level of value in the hope of striking gold.

A level of groupthink could emerge, too. Having one or two QBs taken earlier than expected could open the floodgates. NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew went so far as to have four quarterbacks among the top 10 picks in his most recent mock.

It could be intriguing to see whether the opposite scenario unfolds as well.

If the Lions are content to wait—they could target that position with either the No. 32 and 34 picks—the Panthers are the first team that could realistically target a quarterback at No. 6. Should Carolina pass on that chance, does it create a domino effect where GMs grow increasingly comfortable to wait until the late stages of the first round or into the second to trigger a run on quarterbacks?

A level of uncertainty always surrounds the draft, but this year is an exceptionally difficult one to forecast.