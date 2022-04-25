Giants Rumors: NYG Interested in Kayvon Thibodeaux Despite Report About 'Personality'

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

The New York Giants are reportedly still a potential landing spot for Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

"Lots of stuff out in the ether right now about the Giants being down on Thibodeaux, but I can tell you they’re interested and have done a ton of work on him since his pro day," King reported.

The breakdown comes after Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported the Giants could stay away from the prospect because "some members of the front office have been turned off by his personality."

The Giants currently hold the No. 5 and No. 7 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

There has been a lot of debate around Thibodeaux heading into Thursday's first round.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed him as the No. 1 overall player in the class, representing an ideal edge-rusher with great size (6'4", 254 lbs) and athleticism. He had 19 sacks across 30 games in college, adding 35.5 tackles for loss.

There is still hesitancy about making him an early pick, with ESPN's Matt Miller reporting that he had "poor" interviews during the predraft process.

In his mock draft, King listed Thibodeaux as a possibility for the Detroit Lions at No. 2, New York Jets at No. 4 and Giants at No. 7 before finally being taken at No. 13 by the Seattle Seahawks following a mock trade.

It leaves plenty of possibilities with the Giants among those squarely in the mix for the talented player.

New York had just 34 sacks as a team last year, tied for the ninth-fewest in the NFL, making edge-rusher a major area of need.